Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOO stock opened at $498.93 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $500.15. The company has a market cap of $452.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.