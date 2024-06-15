Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Sells 3,346 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $166.41 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.90.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

