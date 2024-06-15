Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Sells 338 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,621 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,875 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,242,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

