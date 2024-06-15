Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,841,000 after purchasing an additional 822,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,578,000 after purchasing an additional 709,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,903,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,924,000 after purchasing an additional 626,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,290,000 after purchasing an additional 96,640 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

