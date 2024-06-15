Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Up to $45.21

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.21, but opened at $46.68. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $46.78, with a volume of 106,390 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PAM. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Pampa Energía Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $3.52. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,020,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

