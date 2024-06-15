Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 1.37. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -86.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 174,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

