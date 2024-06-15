Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 313,713 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 585,225 shares.The stock last traded at $6.52 and had previously closed at $6.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 27.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 66,473 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,584,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after acquiring an additional 19,321 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 57.4% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,361,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 217,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

