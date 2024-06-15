Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years. Paramount Group has a dividend payout ratio of -30.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Paramount Group has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $5.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

