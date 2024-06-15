Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.54. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $335.51 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Resources

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.