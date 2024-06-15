Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives C$24.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$22.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$25.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.49. The company has a market cap of C$886.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$15.48 and a 12-month high of C$26.07.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$102.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.11 million. Park Lawn had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.084724 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is presently -164.29%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

