PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 0.3% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.16.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,446 shares of company stock worth $44,478,193 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $141.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $156.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $144.22.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

