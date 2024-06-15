Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTEN. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 46,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

