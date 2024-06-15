Paul Gubbay Sells 2,500 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Paul Gubbay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 13th, Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $108,025.00.
- On Friday, April 12th, Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $92,025.00.
Squarespace Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE:SQSP opened at $43.70 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Squarespace
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Squarespace
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.