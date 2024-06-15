Paul Gubbay Sells 2,500 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,736.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Gubbay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Squarespace alerts:

On Monday, May 13th, Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $108,025.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $92,025.00.

Squarespace Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SQSP opened at $43.70 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 195.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 3,201.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 12.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Squarespace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Squarespace

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.