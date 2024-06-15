Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.66

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 147871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 48.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

