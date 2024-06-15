PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Outperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $78.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $60.64 on Thursday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in PayPal by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

