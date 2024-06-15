PayPoint (LON:PAY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 619 ($7.88) and last traded at GBX 608 ($7.74), with a volume of 387519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 567 ($7.22).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.50. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,837.21%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.60) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £445.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,425.58, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 535.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 512.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

