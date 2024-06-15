Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,164 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Oracle by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 241,775 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,490,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Oracle by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 551,763 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $58,172,000 after buying an additional 87,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $138.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $142.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

