Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,104 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intel by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after buying an additional 5,217,549 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,250,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

