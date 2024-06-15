Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CATX. B. Riley raised their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1.50 price target (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.90.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CATX

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of CATX stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Perspective Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 12.98.

Perspective Therapeutics’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, June 17th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 17th.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, CEO Johan M. Spoor purchased 100,000 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,959.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 423,792 shares in the company, valued at $584,832.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Johan M. Spoor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,959.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 244,283 shares of company stock worth $317,849. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATX. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.