Peter Migliorini Sells 3,000 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

