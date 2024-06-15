PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) versus Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Head to Head Analysis

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) and PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -20.48% -0.02% N/A PetVivo -1,016.64% -1,319.59% -299.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Beauty Health and PetVivo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 3 7 2 0 1.92 PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Beauty Health currently has a consensus target price of $6.29, suggesting a potential upside of 219.07%. Given Beauty Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than PetVivo.

Beauty Health has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beauty Health and PetVivo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $393.12 million 0.62 -$100.12 million ($0.70) -2.81 PetVivo $920,000.00 12.60 -$8.72 million ($0.86) -0.68

PetVivo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetVivo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Beauty Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of PetVivo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beauty Health beats PetVivo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

