PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.