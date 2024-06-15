Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Gap Down to $26.56

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.56, but opened at $24.90. Photronics shares last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 52,947 shares changing hands.

Photronics Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Photronics by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 582,664 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,855,000 after purchasing an additional 547,510 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 625,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after buying an additional 447,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Photronics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,769,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,613,000 after buying an additional 379,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,715,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,861,000 after buying an additional 265,533 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

