PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

PHX Energy Services Trading Down 2.8 %

TSE PHX opened at C$8.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.58 and a 52 week high of C$9.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$413.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.37.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.03. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of C$166.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PHX Energy Services will post 1.1799729 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHX Energy Services

Insider Buying and Selling at PHX Energy Services

In other news, Director Karen David-Green bought 3,950 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,756.31. In other PHX Energy Services news, Director Garrett Wright purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.07 per share, with a total value of C$33,573.06. Also, Director Karen David-Green purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,756.31. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 326,125 shares of company stock worth $2,850,923 and have sold 118,700 shares worth $979,822. Company insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.