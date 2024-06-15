Pierre Naude Sells 14,101 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares in the company, valued at $33,594,305.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Pierre Naude sold 15,242 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $466,862.46.

On Monday, April 8th, Pierre Naude sold 10,924 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $375,894.84.

NCNO stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. Analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NCNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in nCino by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 29.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

