Piper Sandler Cuts Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $37.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of PARR opened at $24.51 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.99.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 31.8% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 520,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 125,747 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 647,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 4.6% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Par Pacific by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

