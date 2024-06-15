Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.34.

Shares of PINS opened at $43.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 207.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,071,334.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $1,071,334.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,665. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,110,000 after acquiring an additional 994,848 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,924 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,925 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,270 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

