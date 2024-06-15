Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.88. 5,575,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 39,999,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLUG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Plug Power from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

Plug Power Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plug Power

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

