Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 1,285.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

NYSE PLYM opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.26 million, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Plymouth Industrial REIT ( NYSE:PLYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 11.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

