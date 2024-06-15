Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Plymouth Industrial REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 1,285.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance
NYSE PLYM opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.26 million, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.
