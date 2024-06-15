Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) General Counsel Daniel T. Sweeney Sells 1,137 Shares

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Daniel T. Sweeney sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $12,484.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,912.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Prairie Operating Stock Performance

Shares of PROP stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Prairie Operating Co. has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.72). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prairie Operating Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

