Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) VP Bryan Freeman Sells 1,985 Shares of Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) VP Bryan Freeman sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $21,795.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,483.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bryan Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Bryan Freeman sold 852 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $10,948.20.

Prairie Operating Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PROP stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Prairie Operating Co. has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating ( NASDAQ:PROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.72). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prairie Operating Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

