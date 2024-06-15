Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) VP Bryan Freeman Sells 852 Shares

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) VP Bryan Freeman sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $10,948.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,376.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bryan Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 14th, Bryan Freeman sold 1,985 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $21,795.30.
Prairie Operating Stock Down 0.7 %
PROP stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Prairie Operating Co. has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.
About Prairie Operating
Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prairie Operating
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.