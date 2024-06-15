Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP) VP Bryan Freeman Sells 852 Shares

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) VP Bryan Freeman sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $10,948.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,376.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bryan Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Bryan Freeman sold 1,985 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $21,795.30.

Prairie Operating Stock Down 0.7 %

PROP stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Prairie Operating Co. has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating ( NASDAQ:PROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.72). On average, research analysts expect that Prairie Operating Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

