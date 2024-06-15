Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.19

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 261651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Premier Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $163,620.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $163,620.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $247,438.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,618.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,050 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Premier by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 56,425 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Premier by 17.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Premier by 53.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

