Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Carla S. Mashinski Sells 3,883 Shares

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $209,371.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Primoris Services Price Performance

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $40.79.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $4,192,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Primoris Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,997 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 384.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 91,915 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 185.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

