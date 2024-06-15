Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

