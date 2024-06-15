Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Up 0.1%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $165.78 and last traded at $165.37. 776,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,490,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

The stock has a market cap of $393.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

