Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA – Get Free Report) were up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.02 and last traded at $35.02. Approximately 198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

