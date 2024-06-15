ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Stock Price Down 5%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.84. 234,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 775,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PROK

ProKidney Trading Down 8.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $626.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.21.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProKidney

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,617,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $54,735,339.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,617,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,735,339.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,251,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,552,303. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,617,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $54,735,339.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,617,909 shares in the company, valued at $54,735,339.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,694,909 shares of company stock valued at $54,844,040 and have sold 136,117 shares valued at $302,723. Company insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProKidney during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ProKidney by 10,984.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ProKidney by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProKidney during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.