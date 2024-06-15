ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $8.68

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $8.49. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 19,377,582 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

