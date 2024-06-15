ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $8.68

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $8.49. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 19,377,582 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.