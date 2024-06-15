Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2028 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $72.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $65.04. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $212,750 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.