Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2028 earnings at $5.28 EPS.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $72.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $65.04. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $212,750 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.
