Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.92.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

PEG opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,148 shares of company stock worth $212,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

