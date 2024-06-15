Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Down 4.6%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.76. 22,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 201,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.
Pulse Biosciences Trading Down 1.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Pulse Biosciences
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 189,227 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pulse Biosciences
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.