Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Down 4.6%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.76. 22,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 201,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Pulse Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 71.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 189,227 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.