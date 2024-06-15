Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Reduced by Analyst

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.16 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.83.

PNC opened at $151.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

