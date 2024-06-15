Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Repare Therapeutics Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.90). The consensus estimate for Repare Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $161.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.40. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

