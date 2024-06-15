Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.