Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Boosted by William Blair

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Torrid in a report released on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of CURV opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. Torrid has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.60 million, a P/E ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Torrid by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 145.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

