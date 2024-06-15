Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Lifted by Noble Financial

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Euroseas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Noble Financial analyst M. Heim now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $9.05 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Price Performance

Shares of ESEA opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Euroseas by 18.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Euroseas by 3,282.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Euroseas’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Euroseas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.