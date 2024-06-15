Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Issued By Zacks Research

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.58 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BURL. TD Cowen raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BURL

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.5 %

BURL stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $243.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 129.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.