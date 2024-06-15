Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.61. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $132.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1,334.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 29.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,620,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 150,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $18,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,846,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,684,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 150,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $18,063,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,846,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,684,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,297,870 shares of company stock worth $248,210,038 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.