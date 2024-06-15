Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is Old Well Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Old Well Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Qifu Technology accounts for about 3.9% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QFIN. HCEP Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,870,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,415,000 after purchasing an additional 260,306 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Qifu Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $575.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

